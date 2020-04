US President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Paramedics transfer a patient from a triage tent set up outside the emergency room of the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE