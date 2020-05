Salomon (L) and Cesar wear face masks as they visit their son and brother's grave on Memorial Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The families of two soldiers who died in Irak wear face masks as they visit their sons' and brothers' graves on Memorial Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT