Actress Annabella Sciorra (R) arrives to testify as a witness in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 23 January 2020. The trial, which is expected to last for about eight weeks, is based on sexual assault and rape allegations of two separate women. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Actress Annabella Sciorra (R) arrives to testify as a witness in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 23 January 2020. The trial, which is expected to last for about eight weeks, is based on sexual assault and rape allegations of two separate women. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE