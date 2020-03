The Grand Princess cruise ship which has crew members and passengers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is docked, at the Port of Oakland, in San Francisco (California, USA) EFE/John G. Mabanglo

Passengers stand on their balconies as the Grand Princess cruise ship which has crew members and passengers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), passes under the Golden Gate Bridge heading towards the Port of Oakland, in San Francisco (California, USA) EFE/John G. Mabanglo