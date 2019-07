People observe the Moon landing zone with the Moonscape 3D model at the Apolo/Saturn V Center during the Apollo 11 Launch Flashback Event at the Banana Creek Launch Viewing Area in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 16 July 2019. On 16 July 1969 at 9:32 am, the astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins launched aboard a Saturn V rocket toward the Moon. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

