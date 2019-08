California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (C) walk out of a C-130 Air Tanker while touring new firefighting equipment for CAL FIRE in McClellan Park, California, USA, 01 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

California Governor Gavin Newsom (5-L), and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (4-L) get a tour of new firefighting equipment for CAL FIRE in McClellan Park, California, USA, 01 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO