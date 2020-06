A city worker changes the name of a section of 16th Street to 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. The street is across from the White House and is the location of seven days of protests in DC over the death of George Floyd. Earlier in the day, with permission from the city, volunteers painted the words 'Black Lives Matter' in giant letters on the street. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (C-L) watches as a city worker changes the name of a section of 16th Street to 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. The street is across from the White House and is the location of seven days of protests in DC over the death of George Floyd. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO