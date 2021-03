An undated handout photo made available by China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 04 March shows the surface of Mars captured from Tianwen-1 spacecraft. The picture was taken by a medium-resolution colour camera from a Tianwen-1'Äôs parked orbit, and it shows the north pole of Mars. EFE/EPA/CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRATION / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 04 March shows the surface of Mars captured from Tianwen-1 spacecraft. The black and white picture was taken by a high-resolution camera from a Tianwen-1'Äôs parked orbit of Mars, at an altitude of 330 km to 350 km from the Martian surface, with a resolution of about 0.7 meters. EFE/EPA/CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRATION / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES