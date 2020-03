Guangzhou (China), 26/02/2020.- A security guard watches monitors measuring people's body temperature measured by sensors connected with 5G network on the entrance of the subway station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 27 February 2020 (issued 09 March 2020). China is using innovative technological solutions in its fight to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease. The number of cases worldwide has surpassed 100,000, the majority in China. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET