Guangzhou (China), 01/05/2020.- A man wearing a mask cleans a canal in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 1 May 2020. China is loosening up nationwide restrictions after months of lockdown over the coronavirus crisis. Labor Day in the country kicked off with a long weekend and an extended holiday, from 01 to 05 May, after the tourism industry has been hit during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI