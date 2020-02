Wuhan (China), 22/02/2020.- A worker waits with disinfectant outside a temporary hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 22 February 2020 (issued 24 February 2020). The outbreak of Covid-19 and the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed at least 2,467 people and infected over 78,000 others worldwide. EFE/EPA/SHI ZHI CHINA OUT