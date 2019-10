A firefighter sprays water on the exposure of a home, as an outbuilding burns after the Kincade Fire burned through the area near Geyserville, California, USA, 24 October 2019. EFE/Peter Dasilva

The rising sun peers through the smoke over a property lost to the Kincade Fire that burned through the area near Geyserville, California, USA, 24 October 2019. EFE/Peter Dasilva