La Cumbre para la Acción Climática arrancó este luenes en la sede de Naciones Unidas con un vehemente rapapolvo de la joven activista Greta Thunberg y concluyó con el compromiso de casi 80 países de llegar a cero emisiones de carbono para el año 2050.
Greta Thunberg, a 16-years-old climate activist from Sweden, addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summi,t which is being held in advance of the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations, at United Nations headquarters in New York. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON