A spectator relives the historic launch of Apollo 11 exactly 50 yeas later during the Apollo 11 Launch Flashback Event at the Banana Creek Launch Viewing Area in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 16 July 2019. On 16 July 1969 at 9:32 am, the astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins launched aboard a Saturn V rocket toward the Moon. The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing on 20 July 1969. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

US astronaut Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, USA, 20 July 2019. The spacesuit, which was off display for seven years during restoration, was put back on display as part of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER