People participate in a rally at Lafayette Square outside the White House asking for the closure of immigration detention facilities as part of 'Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps' in Washington, DC, USA, 12 July 2019. EFE/Erik S. Lesser

People participate in a rally at Lafayette Square outside the White House asking for the closure of immigration detention facilities as part of 'Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps' in Washington, DC, USA, 12 July 2019. EFE/Erik S. Lesser