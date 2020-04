Healthcare workers who transport bodies to one of two temporary morgues, set up to handle the large number of victims of the COVID-19 disease, walk back to the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 April 2020. New York City is still the epicenter of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak in the United States and the health care system is being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE