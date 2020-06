Cientos de sanitarios protestan en Miami contra el "racismo sistémico"

Health workers attend to the 'Äòwhite coats for black lives'Äô peacefully demonstration, response to the death of George Floyd, in the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, USA, 04 June 2020. EFE/Cristóbal Herrera

Health workers attend to the 'Äòwhite coats for black lives'Äô peacefully demonstration, response to the death of George Floyd, in the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, USA, 04 June 2020. EFE/Cristóbal Herrera