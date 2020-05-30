The manned SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 30 May 2020. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft which is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station. The launch is the first manned space flight from US soil since 2011. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, (R), and Douglas Hurley (L) , wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Demo-2 mission launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 30 May 2020. NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission is the first launch with astronauts of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency'Äôs Commercial Crew Program. The test flight serves as an end-to-end demonstration of SpaceX'Äôs crew transportation system. Behnken and Hurley are scheduled to launch at 3:22 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 30, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. EFE/EPA/BILL INGALLS/NASA