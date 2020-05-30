EFEMiami

Un cohete Falcon 9 de la compañía aeronáutica SpaceX con una nave en la que viajan dos astronautas de la NASA despegó este sábado desde Cabo Cañaveral (Florida, EE.UU.) en el primer vuelo espacial con humanos a la Estación Espacial Internacional (EEI) desde suelo estadounidense en nueve años.