Police lift an activist with DC Climate Strike who used a boat to block traffic on K Street to call attention to the climate crisis in Washington, DC, USA, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Activists with DC Climate Strike use a boat to block traffic on K Street to call attention to the climate crisis in Washington, DC, USA, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO