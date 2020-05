A boarded up door was visible at a Minneapolis police precinct after it was damaged by demonstrators the night before who there to protest the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

Members of the National Guard and Minnesota State Troopers man a roadblock preventing people from entering the area of destroyed businesses, after a third day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY