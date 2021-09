RL01. Dallas (United States), 08/07/2016.- Federal and State officials investigate the crime scene where Micah Johnson gunned down twelve police officers, in Dallas, Texas, USA, 08 July 2016. On 07 July 2016, military veteran Micah Johnson open fire during a peaceful protest held in response the killing of two black men by police in Minnesota and Louisiana; Johnson killed five police officers and injured seven. (Protestas, Incendio, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RALPH LAUER CORBIS OUT[CORBIS OUT]