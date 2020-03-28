Las autoridades de Estados Unidos han dado luz verde en las últimas horas a un test para diagnosticar COVID-19, fabricado por la farmacéutica Abbott, que ofrece resultados en menos de quince minutos.
A handout photo made available by American medical technology company Abbott Laboratories shows the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test at the corporation's headquarters in Lake Bluff, next to Chicago (Illinois, USA) EFE/ABBOTT LABORATORIES
