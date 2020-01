Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci (C) joins members of the White House coronavirus task force in holding a news conference to announce quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the US, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Richard Redfield (C), US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar (R) and Acting Under Secretary for Policy of the US Department of Transportation Joel Szabat (L) join members of the White House coronavirus task force in holding a news conference to announce quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the US, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS