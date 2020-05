A protestor outside the US Capitol as the Senate hears testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci via video conference, during a Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine COVID-19 safety, in Washington DC (USA) EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

A small group of protestors gather outside of the Edgecombe Correctional Facility to call on New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, to release inmates due to the high risk of COVID-19 at prison facilities, in New York (NY, EE.UU.) EFE/Justin Lane