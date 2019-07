House of Representative members who have toured Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities testify during a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on 'The Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy: Substantiated Allegations of Mistreatment' in the Rayburn House Office Building at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Aids look at a detained migrant child's artwork as Democratic Representative from Michigan Rashida Tlaib testifies during a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on 'The Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy: Substantiated Allegations of Mistreatment' in the Rayburn House Office Building at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 12 July 2019. Several House of Representative members who have toured Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities are testifying at the hearing. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER