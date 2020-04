Queens (United States), 27/04/2020.- Funeral directors load the body of a coronavirus victim, who is to be cremated in Buffalo, onto a truck in preparation for transport, outside Gerald J. Neufeld Funeral Home in Elmhurst, New York, USA, 26 April 2020. The overwhelmed Gerald J. Neufeld Funeral Home in New York City has been sending coronavirus victims bodies to other parts of the state with help from David Penepent, an associate professor of mortuary science, who has been organizing volunteer transportation, in an effort to alleviate pressure on the city's funeral home system. (Estados Unidos, Búfalo, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE