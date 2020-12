Turin (Italy), 24/12/2020.- Policemen patrol the deserted Turin, northern Italy, 24 December 2020, as the country enters a lockdown imposed by the government to stop social contact at Christmas feeding a new wave of COVID-19 contagion. The whole nation will be a 'red zone' for all but four days over the next two weeks, meaning bars, restaurants and non-essential shops are closed and people are only allowed out of the home if they have a good reason. (Italia) EFE/EPA/TINO ROMANO