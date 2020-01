(FILE) An inmate spruces up the walls of the lethal injection chamber of the New Bilibid Prison located south of Manila in this file photo taken 9 January 2004. The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 28 January 2004 temporarily suspended for 30 days the execution of two convicted Filipino kidnappers scheduled to die by lethal injection on Friday, citing that the tribunal needs more time to study a petition to re-open the case. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA