Members of the National Guard deliver food to distribute outside of a community center in New Rochelle, New York, USA, 12 March 2020. New York State created an one-mile radius containment zone centering around the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue which is thought to be the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the town. Starting today, and lasting for two weeks during which time schools, community centers and houses of worship will be closed, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE