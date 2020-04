A handout photo made available by the official website of the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with manned spacecraft Soyuz íS-16 being installed on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 06 April 2020. The launch of the Soyuz íS-16 spacecraft with members of Expedition 63 on board to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for 09 April 2020 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. (Kazajstán, Rusia, Roma) EFE/EPA/RSC ENERGIA/ROSCOSMOS/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES