An electronic sign advising ways to prevent the spread of infection is seen on the edge of a nearly empty Washington Street in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 23 March 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

The children's playscape in Boston Common is empty in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 23 March 2020. Countries around the world have closed borders, schools as well as public facilities, and have cancelled most major sports and entertainment events in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER