LAPD Commander Cory Palka (C) takes a knee next to protesters next to Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti's house as thousands of protesters took the street to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Work crews continue to board up windows and doors at Madison Avenue stores during unrest after George Floyd died in police custody, in New York, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley