Protestors walk across the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in New York , USA, 04 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Protestors walk across the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in New York , USA, 04 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES