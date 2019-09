A man touches the engraved names of firefighters at the South Pool of the National September 11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, New York, USA, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A man touches the engraved names of firefighters at the South Pool of the National September 11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, New York, USA, 11 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE