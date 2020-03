The USNS Comfort hospital ship sails into New York Harbor and approaches the Statue of Liberty in New York, New York, USA, 30 March 2020. EFE/Peter Foley

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) greets the USNS Comfort hospital ship as it sails into New York Harbor in New York, New York, USA, 30 March 2020. EFE/Peter Foley