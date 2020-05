A vandalized Chase Bank ATM as rioting and unrest grows across the US over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

A Los Angeles Police Department booth burns at The Grove shopping mall as unrest grows across the US over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA