People with group Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) gather for a protest where they called on the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson to lower the cost of the tuberculosis drug bedaquiline for people with drug-resistant tuberculosis to one dollar a day in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 22 January 2020. The drug is being recommended by the World Heath Organization as the main way to treat the drug-resistant tuberculosis but the current price is a barrier to many patients. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

