Macy's balloon workers work on the 'Dino' balloon a day before the Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Macy's balloon workers walks with a ladder past an un-inflated balloon a day before the Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES