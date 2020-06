A man jogs by a burnt out New York City Police Department car in front of the Bloomingdale's store in SOHO after last nights looting riots as part of the response by protesters to George Floyd's death, in New York, New York, USA, 01 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Police arrest man with a dollar bill over his mouth in the New York neighborhood of Soho after last nights looting riots as part of the response by protesters to George Floyd's death, in New York, New York, USA, 01 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley