Patrullas ciudadanas en Nueva York para "vigilar" a la Policía de Inmigración

Volunteer Carlos Vargas (L) and community organizer Cesar Vargas (R) debrief after the first day of a newly organized community patrol to help alert the area's immigrant community to the presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Staten Island, New York, USA, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Volunteer Carlos Vargas looks at an phone app that maps locations of past ICE raids and actions during the first day of a newly organized community patrol to help alert the area's immigrant community to the presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Staten Island, New York, USA, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE