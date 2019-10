Princeton University professor James Peebles (C) reacts as Herman Verlinde (L), the Chair of the Princeton University Physics Department, and Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber (R) applaud during a press conference after Peebles was awarded the 2019 Novel Prize in Physics at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, USA, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Princeton University professor James Peebles discusses being awarded the 2019 Novel Prize in Physics during a press conference at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, USA, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE