PETA pide a la cadena Nordstrom parar la venta de prendas de piel de animales

Supporters of the group PETA, covered in fake blood and performing as if they are in pain, protest the sale of clothing with real animal fur in front of Nordstrom's store in New York, New York, USA, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Supporters of the group PETA, covered in fake blood and performing as if they are in pain, protest the sale of clothing with real animal fur in front of Nordstrom's store in New York, New York, USA, 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE