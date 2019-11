Reabren almacenes de Walmart en El Paso donde ocurió un tiroteo

Customers and employees arrive during the reopening of the Walmart supermarket in El Paso, Texas, USA, 14 November 2019. The Walmart supermarket in El Paso, Texas, where a massacre was committed last August by a young man armed with a rifle, reopened its doors this Thursday while still remembering the 22 fatalities of the shooting. EFE/Cesar Contreras

Employees receive customers during the reopening of the Walmart supermarket in El Paso, Texas, USA, 14 November 2019. The Walmart supermarket in El Paso, Texas, where a massacre was committed last August by a young man armed with a rifle, reopened its doors this Thursday while still remembering the 22 fatalities of the shooting. EFE/Cesar Contreras