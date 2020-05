Kennedy Space Center (United States), 27/05/2020.- The manned SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew Dragon Demo-2 rocket vents oxygen after the launch was scrubbed due to weather at the Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, 27 May 2020. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft which is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station. The next launch window is 30 May at 3:22 pm EDT (9:22 pm CET) for the launch which is the first manned space flight from US soil since 2011. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (L) and Robert Behnken (R), wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Demo-2 mission launch, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA, 27 May 2020. NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission is the first launch with astronauts of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. EFE/EPA/BILL INGALLS / NASA