US President Donald J. Trump (L) participates in a congratulatory call to NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch after they conducted the first all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station, from the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 18 October 2019. With Trump is Ivanka Trump (R), daughter and advisor to US President Trump. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis