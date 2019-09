US President Donald J. Trump (C) smiles after addressing a meeting at the United Nations for a global call to protect religious freedom with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres (L) and US Vice President Mike Pence (R) ahead of the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

US President Donald J. Trump (L) addresses a meeting at the United Nations for a global call to protect religious freedom next to US Vice President Mike Pence (C) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ahead of the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES