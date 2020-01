Mariana Torres reacts as she leaves Cudahy Elementary School with her parents as the students are evacuated after a LAX-bound aircraft dumped fuel over the school in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Students leave Cudahy Elementary School with their parents as they are evacuated after a LAX-bound aircraft dumped fuel over the school in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT