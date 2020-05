People form a car caravan to attend the Mother's Day drive-by to honor their mothers living at The Palace Royale and Renaissance nursing home in Kendall, Florida, USA, 09 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The Ferrer family gather thirteen members in their truck to attend the Mother's Day drive-by to honor their mother living at The Palace Royale and Renaissance nursing home in Kendall, Florida, USA, 09 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA