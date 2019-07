Lawyer Stan Pottinger speaks to the media outside of the Southern District of New York federal courthouse after bail hearing in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case in New York, New York, USA, 18 July 2019. Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges on 06 July, was denied bail by a federal judge. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Lawyer Sigrid McCawley speaks to the media outside of the Southern District of New York federal courthouse after bail hearing in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case in New York, New York, USA, 18 July 2019. Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges on 06 July, was denied bail by a federal judge. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES