Lumajang (Indonesia), 06/12/2021.- A seismic activity graphics of Mount Semeru following the eruption of the volcano as seen at a seismic monitoring tower in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, 06 December 2021. The volcano erupted on 04 December leaving at least 14 people killed and dozens others injured, according to emergency authorities. EFE/EPA/AMMAR Gráficos de actividad sísmica, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/ Ammar